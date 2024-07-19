Analysts Offer Predictions for Integer Holdings Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Integer in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Integer’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Integer’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Integer in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Integer in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Integer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.88.

Integer Stock Performance

NYSE ITGR opened at $123.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. Integer has a twelve month low of $69.40 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.18 and a 200 day moving average of $112.13.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $414.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.78 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integer

In related news, EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $35,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,741. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $35,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,741. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Harris sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $183,189.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,805.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,937 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Integer in the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Integer by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,843,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $301,484,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Integer by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Stories

