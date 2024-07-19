Analysts Set CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) PT at $91.90

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.90.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRH. Truist Financial increased their target price on CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CRH Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in CRH in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CRH by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH stock opened at $79.63 on Friday. CRH has a 12 month low of $51.59 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.95.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that CRH will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23.

CRH Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.