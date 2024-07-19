Analysts Set HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) PT at $101.67

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

In related news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $176,820.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,680.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $176,820.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,680.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $2,677,562.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,231,138.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,511 shares of company stock worth $3,519,346. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Comerica Bank increased its stake in HealthEquity by 82,280.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 58,419 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in HealthEquity by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 900,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,775,000 after purchasing an additional 168,979 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HQY stock opened at $77.80 on Friday. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $88.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 84.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.57.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

