Analysts Set Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) PT at C$99.38

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$99.38.

IMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$111.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$90.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Desjardins raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$93.00 price target on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$95.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$63.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$101.63. The stock has a market cap of C$51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$93.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$88.92.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C$2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.00 by C$0.23. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of C$12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.74 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 9.6175299 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.30%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

