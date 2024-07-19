Analyzing Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) & Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP)

Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) and Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Mobile Infrastructure has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Mobile Infrastructure alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mobile Infrastructure and Comstock Holding Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobile Infrastructure $30.27 million 3.20 -$25.12 million N/A N/A Comstock Holding Companies $45.08 million 1.38 $7.78 million $0.78 8.13

Analyst Ratings

Comstock Holding Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Mobile Infrastructure.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mobile Infrastructure and Comstock Holding Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobile Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 46.2% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mobile Infrastructure and Comstock Holding Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobile Infrastructure N/A -2.18% -1.04% Comstock Holding Companies 17.61% 22.60% 17.28%

Summary

Comstock Holding Companies beats Mobile Infrastructure on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobile Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet. The Company also owns approximately 0.2 million square feet of retail/commercial space adjacent to its parking facilities.

About Comstock Holding Companies

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies. The company was formerly known as Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.