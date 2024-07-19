Analyzing Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) and SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT)

Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN – Get Free Report) and SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Roadzen has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SelectQuote has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Roadzen alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.7% of Roadzen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of SelectQuote shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of SelectQuote shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roadzen N/A N/A N/A SelectQuote -4.12% -12.03% -3.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Roadzen and SelectQuote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Roadzen and SelectQuote, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roadzen 0 0 1 0 3.00 SelectQuote 0 1 1 0 2.50

Roadzen presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 390.20%. SelectQuote has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.42%. Given Roadzen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Roadzen is more favorable than SelectQuote.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Roadzen and SelectQuote’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roadzen $46.72 million 2.99 -$99.67 million N/A N/A SelectQuote $1.00 billion 0.61 -$58.54 million ($0.32) -11.22

SelectQuote has higher revenue and earnings than Roadzen.

Summary

Roadzen beats SelectQuote on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roadzen

(Get Free Report)

Roadzen, Inc., an insurtech company, provides various insurance products in the United States and internationally. It offers insurance as a service platform, including Via, which enables fleets, carmakers, and insurers to inspect a vehicle using computer vision; Global Distribution Network that enables the configuration, customer quote, payment, and administration of any insurance policy with any insurance carrier as the underwriter; xClaim, which enables digital, touchless, and real-time resolution of claims; StrandD, a digital, real-time dispatch, and tracking for roadside assistance and first notice of loss during accident claims; Good Driving that enables insurers and fleets to recognize drivers, train drivers, and build usage based insurance programs; and Drivebuddy AI, which provides driver-assistance capabilities. The company also provides insurance distribution platform that enables product creation and underwriting, re-insurer backing, and API exchange; and distribution, pre-inspection assistance, telematics, and roadside assistance. In addition, it offers insurance broker services. Roadzen, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Burlingame, California.

About SelectQuote

(Get Free Report)

SelectQuote, Inc. operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies. The company also provides SelectRx, an accredited patient-centered pharmacy home pharmacy, which offers essential prescription medications, OTC medications, customized medication packaging, medication therapy management, and long-term pharmacy care; and population health that helps members understand the benefits available under their health plans, and contracts with insurance carriers. SelectQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Roadzen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roadzen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.