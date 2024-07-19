Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 163.39% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Annovis Bio’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.49) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Annovis Bio from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Rodman & Renshaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE ANVS opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $127.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.74. Annovis Bio has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $22.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Annovis Bio will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANVS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Annovis Bio by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 20,588 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Annovis Bio in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Annovis Bio in the first quarter worth $122,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Annovis Bio in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Annovis Bio by 6.1% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 36,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which has completed three Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

