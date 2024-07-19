Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Trading Up 0.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $238.00 to $265.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Apple traded as high as $226.80 and last traded at $224.76. 16,261,538 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 64,047,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.18.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.69.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,912,466,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 14,395.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,700,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $136,119,470,000 after acquiring an additional 70,212,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,064,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $253,766,929,000 after acquiring an additional 18,067,216 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $3,026,492,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 23,076.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 9,240,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,584,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200,345 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

