Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 470 ($6.10) price target on the stock.

Aptitude Software Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Aptitude Software Group stock opened at GBX 387 ($5.02) on Monday. Aptitude Software Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 224.50 ($2.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 390 ($5.06). The firm has a market cap of £220.86 million, a PE ratio of 5,528.57 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 359.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 324.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91.

Get Aptitude Software Group alerts:

Aptitude Software Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides Fynapse, an intelligent finance data management and accounting platform for autonomous finance; Aptitude Accounting Hub, a rules accounting engine and subledger solution; Aptitude RevStream, a revenue recognition software; Aptitude Fynapse and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance; and enterprise finance solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Aptitude Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptitude Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.