Ardor Price Reaches $0.0715 (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $71.46 million and $4.81 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0715 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00042086 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00009514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00015206 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000111 BTC.

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

