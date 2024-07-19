argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,174,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,666,000 after purchasing an additional 346,178 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,961,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,099,000 after buying an additional 530,181 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,234,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,666,000 after buying an additional 234,567 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of argenx by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 667,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,821,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in argenx by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 591,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $607.00 target price (up previously from $535.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $522.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of argenx from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $478.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $478.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.47.

Shares of ARGX stock traded up $4.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $471.32. 396,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,430. The business’s fifty day moving average is $404.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.27 and a beta of 0.64. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $327.73 and a 12-month high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

