ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Gap Up to $158.33

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 158.33, but opened at 162.85. ARM shares last traded at 163.17, with a volume of 1,325,507 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of ARM from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ARM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 109.08.

ARM Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 146.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 120.89.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 865.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in ARM during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in ARM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in ARM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Naples Money Management LLC grew its position in ARM by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ARM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

