Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Short Interest Up 5.9% in June

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,945,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 10,337,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Aroundtown Price Performance
Aroundtown stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $2.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11.
Aroundtown Company Profile
