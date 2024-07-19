Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Short Interest Up 5.9% in June

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,945,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 10,337,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Aroundtown Price Performance

Aroundtown stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $2.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, and London. The company invests in commercial and residential real estate properties. It also engages in hotel, office, and shopping related activities. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

