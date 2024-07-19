Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.50

Arrow Exploration Corp. (LON:AXL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 29.50 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 29.45 ($0.38), with a volume of 580824 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.37).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 42 ($0.54) target price on shares of Arrow Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Arrow Exploration alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AXL

Arrow Exploration Price Performance

Arrow Exploration Company Profile

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 21.90. The stock has a market cap of £85.47 million, a P/E ratio of 676.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. Arrow Exploration Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.