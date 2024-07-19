Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.50

Arrow Exploration Corp. (LON:AXL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 29.50 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 29.45 ($0.38), with a volume of 580824 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.37).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 42 ($0.54) target price on shares of Arrow Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.
Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. Arrow Exploration Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
