Asana’s (ASAN) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Asana from a reduce rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.17.

Asana Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Asana stock opened at $14.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.16. Asana has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $24.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.84.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Asana had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 77.48%. The business had revenue of $172.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.53 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $64,737.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 384,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,742.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $64,737.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 384,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,974,742.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 28,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $330,112.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,050,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,443 shares of company stock worth $1,101,976 over the last three months. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Asana by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Asana by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 12.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

