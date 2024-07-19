ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 51.37% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. ASML updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ASML traded down $18.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $905.28. The stock had a trading volume of 744,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. ASML has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,006.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $935.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ASML shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

