Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.02. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $23.72.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $322.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $106,553.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,591.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Associated Banc news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $106,553.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,591.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $55,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,449.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 14.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 411,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 45,542 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 27,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 59,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

