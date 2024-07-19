Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Posts Earnings Results

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 16.33%.

Atlas Copco Stock Performance

Shares of ATLKY traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.38. 141,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,515. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Atlas Copco has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $20.03.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

About Atlas Copco

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.