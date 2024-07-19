Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Posts Earnings Results

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 16.33%.
Atlas Copco Stock Performance
Shares of ATLKY traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.38. 141,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,515. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Atlas Copco has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $20.03.
About Atlas Copco
