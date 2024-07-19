AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,602 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 328,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 12,591 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in AT&T by 6.7% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 13,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 234,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 224,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.12. 29,099,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,253,301. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.89 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average is $17.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.