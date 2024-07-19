Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 34,118 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $2,924,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 21,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,760. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.53 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The company has a market capitalization of $101.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.31.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.