Avalanche (AVAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.17 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $28.30 or 0.00042232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $11.17 billion and approximately $329.51 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00009506 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00015068 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00009776 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 444,073,002 coins and its circulating supply is 394,726,632 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.