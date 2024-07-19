AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Sets New 1-Year High at $208.49

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $208.49 and last traded at $207.77, with a volume of 79034 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $205.51.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.76.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 101.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 157,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,868 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

