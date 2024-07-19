Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,356 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ventas Price Performance

Ventas Announces Dividend

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $53.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average of $46.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -947.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ventas

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.