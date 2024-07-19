Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 73.3% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.46.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $75.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.68. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.91 and a 52 week high of $76.90. The company has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

