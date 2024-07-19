Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $995,000 Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in KLA by 2,033.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.65.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $16,831,966 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $787.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $804.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $706.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $440.15 and a 52 week high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

