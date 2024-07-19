Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 563 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after buying an additional 9,804 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 60.3% during the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 463,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,461,000 after buying an additional 174,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 55.8% in the first quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $57.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.28. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $58.09.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

