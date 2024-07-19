Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Raised to $31.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AVTR. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Avantor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.93.

NYSE AVTR opened at $20.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32. Avantor has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.62.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Avantor by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Avantor by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

