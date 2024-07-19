Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.84 and last traded at $3.83. 129,342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 107,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51. The company has a market cap of $661.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.07.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $490.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. King Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 12,372,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,045 shares during the period. Littlejohn & Co. LLC grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 8,377,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after acquiring an additional 578,488 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 44,970 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 185.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

