Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.84 and last traded at $3.83. 129,342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 107,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.
Aveanna Healthcare Stock Up 3.3 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51. The company has a market cap of $661.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.07.
Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $490.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.
