Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. 620,353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,185,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avid Bioservices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Avid Bioservices Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $33.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.80 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 100.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avid Bioservices

In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $57,733.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,847.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,452 shares of company stock valued at $197,530. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 3,125.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Featured Articles

