Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) traded down 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $102.69 and last traded at $103.00. 187,713 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 747,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.15.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.14.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.37. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.21.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 480.48% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 15,550.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

