Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned about 0.10% of Badger Meter worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.75.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of BMI traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.74. 373,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,906. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.97, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.16 and its 200-day moving average is $170.83. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.06 and a 52 week high of $202.81.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.25 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.12%.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

