Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Lowered to $128.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Macquarie lowered Baidu from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Baidu from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Baidu from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.60.

BIDU opened at $90.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.19 and a 200 day moving average of $102.43. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $85.08 and a fifty-two week high of $156.98.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Baidu by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Baidu by 4.4% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

