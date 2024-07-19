Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.93.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.7 %

BKR opened at $35.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.14. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 189,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 23,825 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 726,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,544,000 after acquiring an additional 123,689 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.4% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 20.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

