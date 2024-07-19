Bank of America Lowers Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target to $2.75

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $3.25 to $2.75 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SAVE. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $3.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Spirit Airlines from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.01). Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 34.64% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 467.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

