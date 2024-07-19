Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.
Bank of America Price Performance
BAC opened at $43.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.88. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35.
Bank of America Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
