Barden Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,177 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Barden Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 470.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM traded down $6.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.78. The company had a trading volume of 22,501,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,750,284. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $859.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $84.01 and a 12-month high of $193.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

