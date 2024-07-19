Barden Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Barden Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,742,160,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 2,479.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,234,000 after purchasing an additional 112,249 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $401,371,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,774,850,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total value of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,640.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 999 shares of company stock worth $3,939,187 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 0.9 %

BKNG traded up $36.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,967.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,693. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,882.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,672.49. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,733.04 and a 1 year high of $4,144.32. The company has a market cap of $134.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Booking from $4,400.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Booking from $3,494.00 to $3,497.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4,700.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,980.15.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

