Barden Capital Management Inc. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Barden Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,715 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,752,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,129,000 after purchasing an additional 495,584 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Ally Financial by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,662,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,040,000 after acquiring an additional 261,897 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Ally Financial by 309.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 99,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 75,063 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,352 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLY traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $41.86. 2,248,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,412,184. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average is $38.19.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.78.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

