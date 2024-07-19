Barden Capital Management Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Barden Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,913 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 1.9% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,519 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total value of $10,376,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,295,567 shares in the company, valued at $373,434,232.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total transaction of $10,376,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,295,567 shares in the company, valued at $373,434,232.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $42,165,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,791,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 428,391 shares of company stock worth $136,147,317. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $7.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $330.89. 3,220,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,579,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $319.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.80. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.17 and a twelve month high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.