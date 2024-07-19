Barden Capital Management Inc. Has $3.14 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Barden Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,613 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.0% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,817,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,352. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $105.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

