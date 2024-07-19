BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Releases Earnings Results

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $33.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 million. BayCom had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.27%.
BayCom Price Performance
NASDAQ BCML traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $23.48. 1,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,247. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $264.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.77. BayCom has a 12 month low of $17.96 and a 12 month high of $24.31.
BayCom Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Report on BayCom
BayCom Company Profile
BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BayCom
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Home Building Stock Hits 52-Week High With More Upside
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Why These 4 AI Stocks Are Must-Watch for 2024 Investors
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Pharma Leader Beats on Earnings, But Shares Fall
Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.