BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Releases Earnings Results

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $33.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 million. BayCom had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.27%.

BayCom Price Performance

NASDAQ BCML traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $23.48. 1,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,247. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $264.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.77. BayCom has a 12 month low of $17.96 and a 12 month high of $24.31.

BayCom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on BayCom in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

Featured Stories

