Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,394 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CSX by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,807,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,246,893,000 after buying an additional 9,914,656 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of CSX by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,399,104,000 after buying an additional 5,041,679 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,378,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,855,000 after purchasing an additional 470,640 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $757,276,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,217,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,922,000 after buying an additional 135,169 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.65. 3,560,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,754,542. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.07. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.37%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. Susquehanna decreased their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.39.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

