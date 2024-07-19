Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,043 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,280,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,985 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,598 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.20. The stock had a trading volume of 728,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,876. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $195.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. Illumina’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Illumina from $249.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

