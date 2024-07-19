Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.05 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 8.7% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Accenture by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,044,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,362,000 after acquiring an additional 178,003 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,398,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in Accenture by 17.2% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $328.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,916,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,227. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $278.69 and a twelve month high of $387.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $300.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.34. The company has a market capitalization of $205.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $294.00 to $293.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total value of $1,166,972.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,661.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,276 shares of company stock worth $4,103,233 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

