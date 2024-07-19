Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $233,000 Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 300.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,292 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 273.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,731,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $175,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,109 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 252.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,263,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $128,220,000 after acquiring an additional 905,173 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 200.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 877,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,010,000 after acquiring an additional 585,016 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,045,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 330.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 619,664 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,871,000 after acquiring an additional 475,703 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.78.

NASDAQ:COO traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.79. The company had a trading volume of 367,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,916. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.93 and a twelve month high of $104.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

