Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $572,000 Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,969 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 42,192 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 55.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:RIO traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $63.90. 1,259,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,684,738. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.40 and its 200-day moving average is $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $75.09.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.