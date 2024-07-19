Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,882 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,677 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 136,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,534,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,019 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,000,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,731,000 after acquiring an additional 141,410 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 715.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,251,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 206,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 126,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rajeev Syal sold 27,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $368,350.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 397,173 shares in the company, valued at $5,365,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,829 shares of company stock worth $2,148,623 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.75. The company had a trading volume of 19,816,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,409,250. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.22. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

