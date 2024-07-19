Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 667 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 415,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,397,000 after acquiring an additional 17,838 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 895,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,757,000 after acquiring an additional 397,606 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 376,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,047,000 after acquiring an additional 53,577 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5,613.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 169,425 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,500,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.50. The company had a trading volume of 910,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,712. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.05. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $77.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

See Also

