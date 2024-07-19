Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 775 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPUS. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 518,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPUS traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.05. 911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,309. The company has a market cap of $445.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.64. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $89.59 and a twelve month high of $114.26.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.