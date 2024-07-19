Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Takes $203,000 Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,122,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,328,000 after buying an additional 63,240 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26,676.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 674,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,562,000 after purchasing an additional 671,704 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,317,000 after purchasing an additional 34,276 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 304,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 266,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $313.17. 67,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,501. The business has a fifty day moving average of $307.21 and a 200-day moving average of $294.17. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $233.54 and a 52-week high of $322.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.